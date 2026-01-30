Residential quarter Villa Esmeralda

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This villa is a unique opportunity, ready to move into and perfectly located in El Paraíso Alto, Estepona. Designed as a contemporary masterpiece, it combines elegance with functionality and offers top-quality finishes in every detail.
Spread over 4 floors of carefully designed living spaces on a 1,283 m² plot. The spacious open-plan living areas are seamlessly connected by floor-to-ceiling glass panels, while the state-of-the-art kitchen with high-end appliances and elegant design makes everyday life extraordinary.
With six spacious en-suite bedrooms and a total of nine bathrooms, it offers plenty of space, privacy and comfort for large families or those who enjoy entertaining guests.
Outside, you are greeted by a landscaped garden and spacious terraces ideal for relaxing or entertaining guests. The star feature is the infinity pool with waterfall. Outside you will also find a fully equipped outdoor kitchen for enjoying dinners under the stars.
There is ample terrace and balcony space to enjoy the panoramic views. A private garage is included, as well as generous parking. The grounds combine modern landscaping with Mediterranean style, ensuring a peaceful environment.
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Bel Air, Spain
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