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Residential quarter Villa Esmeralda

Bel Air, Spain
from
$7,74M
;
20
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ID: 39473
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1325761059
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Bel Air
  • Address
    Calle Dalia

About the complex

This villa is a unique opportunity, ready to move into and perfectly located in El Paraíso Alto, Estepona. Designed as a contemporary masterpiece, it combines elegance with functionality and offers top-quality finishes in every detail. Spread over 4 floors of carefully designed living spaces on a 1,283 m² plot. The spacious open-plan living areas are seamlessly connected by floor-to-ceiling glass panels, while the state-of-the-art kitchen with high-end appliances and elegant design makes everyday life extraordinary. With six spacious en-suite bedrooms and a total of nine bathrooms, it offers plenty of space, privacy and comfort for large families or those who enjoy entertaining guests. Outside, you are greeted by a landscaped garden and spacious terraces ideal for relaxing or entertaining guests. The star feature is the infinity pool with waterfall. Outside you will also find a fully equipped outdoor kitchen for enjoying dinners under the stars. There is ample terrace and balcony space to enjoy the panoramic views. A private garage is included, as well as generous parking. The grounds combine modern landscaping with Mediterranean style, ensuring a peaceful environment.

Location on the map

Bel Air, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Esmeralda
Bel Air, Spain
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$7,74M
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