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Residential quarter Mijas Sea Views

Mijas, Spain
from
$612,852
;
13
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ID: 39116
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1060041104
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Haya, 3

About the complex

New incomparable residential complex, made up 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, including six exclusive Garden Apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses with jacuzzi and panoramic terraces. They boast of the most coveted orientation in the Costa del Sol (southwest) and of a privileged location in the mountains of Mijas, with Fuengirola’s beaches as their background. Its homes include a garage, storage room, fully equipped kitchen, aerothermal climate control system, home automation system and large common areas. It is an exclusive complex where quality, nature, and comfort converge to create a unique place to relax and enjoy life, year-round. The design ensures the privacy of its residents through the use of hanging gardens, a unique architectural element. These act as a green wall to offer privacy, as well as to help minimize ambient temperature in the summer and to improve air quality, in a completely natural way. The apartments’ interior has been designed to take maximum advantage of natural light throughout the entire year, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere. The homes boast of a large open-concept living-dining room and spacious bedrooms, particularly the master bedroom, which is equipped with a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The develpment is located under the shelter of the mountains of Mijas, halfway between Málaga and Marbella. An environment surrounded by nature that guarantees tranquility, while offering the possibility of quickly accessing Fuengirola’s beaches and of enjoying a great number of services surrounding the area.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Mijas Sea Views
Mijas, Spain
from
$612,852
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