  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Astra Homes

Residential quarter Astra Homes

Mijas, Spain
from
$385,663
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 39529
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 852879777
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Virgen del Carmen, 2

About the complex

Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirola, this exclusive residential development redefines the concept of home by merging contemporary design, comfort, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. With sea views and a wide range of thoughtfully designed spaces, becomes a destination in itself—where every day is lived with intensity, light, and harmony. Is situated just 1.3 km from the beach and only 2 km from the centre of Fuengirola, offering the ideal balance between vibrant urban life and residential tranquility. Its direct access to the motorway connects you to Málaga’s international airport and high-speed train station in just 15 minutes. Marbella, a global icon of exclusivity, lies 35 km away. With over 300 days of sunshine a year, renowned gastronomy, golf courses, mountain trails and a vibrant cultural calendar, the Costa del Sol is the ideal setting for living, investing or enjoying an exceptional holiday experience. The architecture is a continuous dialogue between the sea and the sky. This contemporary 7-storey building comprises 126 homes featuring clean lines and panoramic terraces. Its elegant design positions it as a new architectural landmark in Fuengirola. A building designed to inspire community. The common areas and amenities make a true difference: from the concierge service to the sky infinity pool, every detail is designed to enhance daily living and create memorable experiences. True luxury is opening your home and letting the sea be the first to greet you. The 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences feature spacious south-facing terraces that extend the living room toward the horizon. The open-plan design of the living-dining-kitchen area provides fluidity and abundant natural light. Spaces adapted to every lifestyle. With surface areas ranging from 93 to 224 m² and terraces from 16 to 70 m², residents can choose the home that best suits their needs. All units include air conditioning, a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, two parking spaces and a storage room. Common areas and facilities. Redefining the concept of residential living: here, common areas are an essential part of the living experience. More than just simple additions, the common areas become a true private club, designed to enhance every aspect of residents' lives: wellbeing, leisure, socializing and productivity. Ground floor: welcome, nature and leisure. •Landscaped gardens with Mediterranean vegetation, paths and rest areas. •Spacious and sunny family swimming pool, surrounded by sun loungers and shaded areas. •Elegant and secure concierge and access, conveying confidence from the outset. Fifth floor: wellbeing, work and community •Open spaces with vegetation and benches overlooking the Sierra de Mijas. •Coworking space with natural light, high-speed Wi-Fi and ergonomic furniture. •Wellness centre with spa and sauna, to care for body and mind. •Gym with modern machines, cardio equipment, weights and functional training area. •Private cinema with comfortable seats, large screen and surround sound. Seventh floor: luxury in the sky •Sky infinity pool, which visually blends into the Mediterranean. •Chill-out area with comfortable furniture and warm lighting, ideal for sunsets and exclusive evenings. Details that make the difference •Energy efficiency with air conditioning and modern appliances. •Two parking spaces and a storage room for each home.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$809,425
Residential quarter IDYLLIC 2
Estepona, Spain
from
$546,072
Residential quarter Seven Diamonds
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,74M
Residential quarter Villa Murmullo
Estepona, Spain
from
$2,28M
Residential quarter Le Monte
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,88M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Mijas, Spain
from
$385,663
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Show all Residential quarter Nova Marina
Residential quarter Nova Marina
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$591,578
Discover this exclusive development of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes designed to maximize natural light, offering layouts that blend quality, functionality, and comfort. The homes feature spacious terraces with unique architectural designs, perfect for enjoying warm summer nights and sunny wint…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Alcalá 4
Residential quarter Alcalá 4
Residential quarter Alcalá 4
Residential quarter Alcalá 4
Residential quarter Alcalá 4
Show all Residential quarter Alcalá 4
Residential quarter Alcalá 4
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$11,09M
Exclusive Luxury Villa Under Construction in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella Located in one of Marbella’s most prestigious areas, this stunning luxury villa under construction redefines elegance, comfort, and privacy. Situated in Nueva Andalucía, just 5 minutes from Puerto Banús, the property enj…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rayos del Sol Apartments
Residential quarter Rayos del Sol Apartments
Residential quarter Rayos del Sol Apartments
Residential quarter Rayos del Sol Apartments
Residential quarter Rayos del Sol Apartments
Show all Residential quarter Rayos del Sol Apartments
Residential quarter Rayos del Sol Apartments
Mijas, Spain
from
$648,460
Discover a new residential complex in a beautiful location in Mijas, Spain, where only 36 apartments are available, ensuring an atmosphere of privacy and tranquility. Each apartment offers stunning sea views. The infrastructure of this urbanization is designed to provide everything necessar…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications