Residential quarter Zenity Blau II

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An exclusive project consisting of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, designed to offer you maximum comfort and well-being.
Located in a privileged setting, this development is the perfect place to find the happiness and relaxation you deserve.
The development boasts excellent facilities, such as outdoor pools for adults and children, large green areas to enjoy nature, and a fully equipped gym to keep you in shape.
All of this is designed to provide you with a unique experience of relaxation and enjoyment.
Just 10 minutes from the beach, you can enjoy the proximity of the sea, while in the surrounding area you will find a wide range of restaurants, supermarkets, and other services for your convenience.
Furthermore, thanks to its excellent location, the project is well connected to Malaga Airport (50 minutes away) and Gibraltar Airport (45 minutes away), making your travels easy.
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Estepona, Spain
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