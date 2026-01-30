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Residential quarter Zenity Blau II

Estepona, Spain
from
$523,319
;
6
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ID: 39459
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1055566658
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

About the complex

An exclusive project consisting of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, designed to offer you maximum comfort and well-being. Located in a privileged setting, this development is the perfect place to find the happiness and relaxation you deserve. The development boasts excellent facilities, such as outdoor pools for adults and children, large green areas to enjoy nature, and a fully equipped gym to keep you in shape. All of this is designed to provide you with a unique experience of relaxation and enjoyment. Just 10 minutes from the beach, you can enjoy the proximity of the sea, while in the surrounding area you will find a wide range of restaurants, supermarkets, and other services for your convenience. Furthermore, thanks to its excellent location, the project is well connected to Malaga Airport (50 minutes away) and Gibraltar Airport (45 minutes away), making your travels easy.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Zenity Blau II
Estepona, Spain
from
$523,319
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