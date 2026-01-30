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Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-2

Mijas, Spain
from
$1,48M
;
13
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ID: 39097
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1714159353
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle La Butibamba, 7

About the complex

Apartments and penthouses from 1 to 3 bedrooms located in La Cala de Mijas with spectacular sea views. This new development is located on the top of the hill above Mijas Costa. The key point is the communal areas of the complex which are second to none. With ample space to relax in the sun or in the shade of the gardens, you will be hard pressed to enjoy our custom designed recreational area, with a large swimming pool with beach entry, lush expanses of landscaped gardens that create a sense of luxury and privacy. Focusing on the enjoyment of families, we have ensured that there is also specially designed space for the youngest members of the family. This phase consists of apartments designed to harmoniously complement the surrounding natural landscapes and magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea. Each property in this luxury development enjoys views of the Mediterranean Sea thanks to its elevated position above La Cala de Mijas. Each apartment is designed to the highest standards, using only high quality materials and luxury finishes, allowing you to admire more than just the views in your new home.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-2
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,48M
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