  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Coral Mijas Residencial

Residential quarter Coral Mijas Residencial

Mijas, Spain
from
$392,489
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 39246
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 991411344
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Opalo de Riviera, 25

About the complex

We present an exclusive opportunity to live in an incomparable natural setting, with all the amenities at your fingertips. Modern and elegant residences, designed to offer you maximum comfort and quality of life. Modern and bright interiors, with open spaces that connect the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms to provide you with spaciousness and comfort in every corner. Soft tones and carefully selected materials create warm, balanced, and sophisticated environments. Whether it's a terrace, garden, or solarium, you'll have the perfect space to relax, enjoy the Mediterranean sun, and share unforgettable moments. Enjoy panoramic views, spacious common areas with swimming pools and green areas, and the tranquility of a place that has it all. This residential complex will feature homes of identical size, distributed across six blocks within the private grounds. There will be three types of homes: penthouses with solariums of approximately 43 m², ground floor apartments with gardens of up to 45 m², and first floor apartments with spacious terraces. All homes are exterior. Parking space included. The development will feature splendid communal areas with gardens and saltwater swimming pools for adults and children. In the heart of Mijas Costa, between Marbella and Fuengirola, lies Riviera del Sol, a vibrant area that combines the tranquility of coastal living with all modern amenities. Ideally located, 30 minutes from Malaga Airport and with easy access to the A-7 motorway. Beaches and golf just 100 meters from the beach and next to the Miraflores Golf Club, surrounded by other prestigious courses. Nearby amenities: supermarkets, restaurants, schools, and health centers just a few minutes away. Leisure and culture: from seaside walks and outdoor sports to excursions to Marbella, Fuengirola, or Mijas Pueblo. The perfect place to enjoy the Mediterranean, invest, or live year-round.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$351,566
Residential quarter Vitae Villas Villa I3
Benahavis, Spain
from
$4,49M
Residential quarter Aruna Cabopino Golf
Artola, Spain
from
$1,54M
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$373,181
Residential quarter Sunny Golf Estepona Fase 3
Estepona, Spain
from
$443,683
You are viewing
Residential quarter Coral Mijas Residencial
Mijas, Spain
from
$392,489
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Aby Middle
Residential quarter Aby Middle
Residential quarter Aby Middle
Residential quarter Aby Middle
Residential quarter Aby Middle
Show all Residential quarter Aby Middle
Residential quarter Aby Middle
Estepona, Spain
from
$375,424
Exclusive 2 and 3 bedroom residential located next to Estepona Golf. Consisting of 74 homes of 2 and 3 bedrooms with options of duplex penthouses and first floor apartments with garden. In addition, the complex has parking spaces and parking for buggies in the basement for golf lovers. To …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Show all Residential quarter Astra Homes
Residential quarter Astra Homes
Mijas, Spain
from
$385,663
Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, in Fuengirola, this exclusive residential development redefines the concept of home by merging contemporary design, comfort, and the Mediterranean lifestyle. With sea views and a wide range of thoughtfully designed spaces, becomes a destination in i…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Skye Casares Golf
Residential quarter Skye Casares Golf
Residential quarter Skye Casares Golf
Residential quarter Skye Casares Golf
Residential quarter Skye Casares Golf
Show all Residential quarter Skye Casares Golf
Residential quarter Skye Casares Golf
Casares, Spain
from
$556,311
Exceptional location between the coveted towns of Casares and Estepona, two of the most sought-after enclaves on the Costa del Sol. Consisting of ten blocks and located in the established and peaceful area of Casares Golf, this elevated and noise-free site is next to the prestigious Finca C…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications