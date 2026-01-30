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Residential quarter NUBAY

Manilva, Spain
from
$1,51M
;
15
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ID: 39049
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 209268615
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva

About the complex

NUBAY is a complex of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, 3 and 4 bedroom penthouses and 5 large bungalows with 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms plus a guest cloakroom. located on the first line of the beach. All homes will have spectacular sea views in an extraordinary location. The project combines modern design architecture with perfectly studied landscaping that surrounds the building with its large gardens and common leisure areas that allow the client to enjoy a unique concept in the first line of the beach. The location of Nubay is simply unrivalled, on the shores of the Mediterranean, close to Estepona known as the ‘jewel of the Costa del Sol’, and Sotogrande, famous for its marina and polo fields. This enclave allows you to enjoy the serenity of the sea and the tranquillity of an uncrowded environment. With proximity to unique destinations such as Marbella, Gibraltar and Tarifa, and less than an hour's drive from the airports an hour from the airports of Malaga, Gibraltar and Jerez.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
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Residential quarter NUBAY
Manilva, Spain
from
$1,51M
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