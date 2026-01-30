Residential quarter NUBAY

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NUBAY is a complex of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, 3 and 4 bedroom penthouses and 5 large bungalows with 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms plus a guest cloakroom. located on the first line of the beach.
All homes will have spectacular sea views in an extraordinary location. The project combines modern design architecture with perfectly studied landscaping that surrounds the building with its large gardens and common leisure areas that allow the client to enjoy a unique concept in the first line of the beach.
The location of Nubay is simply unrivalled, on the shores of the Mediterranean, close to Estepona known as the ‘jewel of the Costa del Sol’, and Sotogrande, famous for its marina and polo fields. This enclave allows you to enjoy the serenity of the sea and the tranquillity of an uncrowded environment.
With proximity to unique destinations such as Marbella, Gibraltar and Tarifa, and less than an hour's drive from the airports an hour from the airports of Malaga, Gibraltar and Jerez.
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The year of construction
2028
Location on the map
Manilva, Spain
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