Residential quarter Torreblanca Heights

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Welcome to this new development consisting of 36 flats with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.
Panoramic views from sunset to sunrise! This residence boasts terraces with breathtaking sea views of the Costa del Sol thanks to its exceptional hilltop position. Each unit comes with two parking spaces and a storage room. The communal areas of the residence include swimming pool, green areas, gymnasium and sauna and a social centre for meetings.
The project belongs to Fuengirola, a vibrant coastal town in the province of Malaga known for its excellent infrastructure and wide range of amenities such as water sports, sandy beaches, nightlife and numerous bars and restaurants.
Features:
- Swimming Pool Green Zones and Communal Area, ‘chill out’ and Lift.
- Parking x2 for each unit x1 Storeroom Gym and Sauna
- Nearby: airport, Fuengirola train station 2.7 km, green parks (Las Presas, Europa) and all sandy beaches.
- Connection to AP7 open from the residential complex, easier! faster!
- Shuttle transfer from the project to train station (Fuengirola) and beaches.
Construction is already underway, and with only a few apartments available, this is your chance to secure a truly special property on the Costa del Sol. Whether you are looking for a stylish residence, a vacation getaway, or a smart investment, you have it all here.
Location on the map
Fuengirola, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure
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