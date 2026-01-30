  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Laguna Suites

Residential quarter Laguna Suites

Mijas, Spain
from
$464,076
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39121
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 189363330
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Antonio Garcia Moreno, 5

About the complex

Welcome to an exclusive residential complex where every detail has been carefully conceived to provide maximum comfort and all the amenities for you and your loved ones. This residential complex redefines the concept of home, with optimised spaces and high quality construction, designed to offer durability, efficiency and elegance in every corner. The complex has been designed to provide you with an unrivalled lifestyle, with facilities that include outdoor and indoor swimming pools, solarium, spa, chillout area, coworking, gym... all the services of a hotel, in the comfort of your own home. A place where you will find comfort and well-being at every stage of your life. Strategically located between the coastal towns of Fuengirola and Mijas, this enclave offers the perfect balance between urban charm and the serenity of the sea. Fuengirola, with its privileged surroundings, boasts a mild climate all year round and a coastline of 8 kilometres of Blue Flag beaches, guaranteeing crystal clear waters and golden sand. With 2 outdoor swimming pools, 1 indoor pool, wellness and chill-out area, gym and coworking, this complex has been conceived to offer a lifestyle adapted to your needs, with spaces designed for both personal enjoyment and social activities. More than just a group of homes, it is a space that reflects a commitment to quality, the avant-garde and innovation. A design conceived to optimise every square metre and provide you with a home where you can develop your life as you had imagined it. Experience the perfect fusion of modernity, architectural innovation, exceptional amenities and sustainability.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Enebros - Fase 2
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,47M
Residential quarter Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Santa Margarita, Spain
from
$1,06M
Residential quarter Natura Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$625,707
Residential quarter Villa Aitana
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Privilege Suites Casares
Casares, Spain
from
$705,343
You are viewing
Residential quarter Laguna Suites
Mijas, Spain
from
$464,076
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Show all Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Sabadell, Spain
from
$380,224
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Sabadell with Pool and Parking in a Tranquil Urban Setting The Covadonga area is known for its quiet urban environment while offering proximity to all daily amenities, schools, transport, and green spaces. The project is within walking distance of supermarkets, local shops, par…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Show all Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Artola, Spain
from
$4,43M
New Villa project located in Marbella. This property will be built on 3 floors with panoramic lift consisting of an entrance hall, 3 bedrooms with bathrooms en suite, and a garden with swimming pool, some trees and shrubs and a swimming pool. On the first floor, we have the guest toilet, a…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Show all Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
Residential quarter Villa Vida - The Fifteen
San Roque, Spain
from
$14,22M
The ultimate private enclave in the most exclusive setting of Sotogrande. The residences offer their residents stunning views of the coast and beyond. Each residence will enjoy unique views and expansive outdoor areas, with 5,000 m2 plots opening onto the Mediterranean Sea, offering panora…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications