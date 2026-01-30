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Residential quarter 360º by CORDIA

Mijas, Spain
from
$443,683
;
20
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ID: 38996
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 467697317
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

A magnificent development located in the iconic Cerrado del Águila area, whose privileged location offers spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline, stretching from the Sierra Nevada to Africa.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter 360º by CORDIA
Mijas, Spain
from
$443,683
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