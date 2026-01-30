  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential quarter Villas Sirocco

Residential quarter Villas Sirocco

Ricmar, Spain
from
$3,87M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 38992
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 788516494
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar
  • Address
    Paseo de Alemania

About the complex

This stunning villa offers an unparalleled blend of modern elegance and Mediterranean charm, perfectly situated in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. This exclusive project is more than just a collection of luxury homes—it’s a lifestyle. Each villa is designed to offer its owners a private oasis while being close to all Marbella offers. Whether you’re seeking a family residence, a holiday retreat, or a smart investment, these villas represent the pinnacle of modern living on the Costa del Sol. Climate Control: Air Conditioning, Central Heating, Underfloor Heating, Underfloor Heating in Bathrooms. Condition: Brand New. Features: Bar, Double Glazing, Gym, Lift, Private Terrace, Sauna, Solarium, Basement, Ceiling Heating System. Setting: Close to Sea. Security: 24 Hour Security, Alarm System, Surveillance Cameras. Views: Garden, Mountain, Panoramic, Pool, Sea Views, Street, Urban.

Location on the map

Ricmar, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Core Higueron Fase II
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$796,241
Residential quarter Arosa
Mijas, Spain
from
$625,707
Residential quarter Villa Karina
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$9,10M
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Casares, Spain
from
$5,69M
Residential quarter Pernet Villas
Estepona, Spain
from
$2,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villas Sirocco
Ricmar, Spain
from
$3,87M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter MedBlue Marbella Fase III
Residential quarter MedBlue Marbella Fase III
Residential quarter MedBlue Marbella Fase III
Residential quarter MedBlue Marbella Fase III
Residential quarter MedBlue Marbella Fase III
Show all Residential quarter MedBlue Marbella Fase III
Residential quarter MedBlue Marbella Fase III
Rio Real, Spain
from
$567,687
An exclusive luxury residential development, comprising elegant apartments and duplex penthouses, located in the prestigious area of Altos de Los Monteros. This contemporary project offers 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed with well-balanced layouts and open-plan living spac…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
Residential quarter Villa Liria
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,26M
Spectacular villa with a modern façade, private pool and spacious open-plan interior. Bright living room, high-end kitchen, master bedroom en suite and additional bedrooms with excellent layout and design. Premium finishes throughout the property. This villa has a total of 454 m2 of floor …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter The Hills 14
Residential quarter The Hills 14
Residential quarter The Hills 14
Residential quarter The Hills 14
Residential quarter The Hills 14
Show all Residential quarter The Hills 14
Residential quarter The Hills 14
Benahavis, Spain
from
$22,75M
This is a majestic contemporary villa located in the exclusive gated community with 24-hour security access in El Herrojo Alto, Marbella. The layout includes 3 floors with 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, 2 of the bedrooms with private access. It features an open-concept living area and spacious…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications