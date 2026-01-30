Residential quarter Vilas 12 Golden Mile - Villa 9

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New development comprises just 12 unique properties. Fully gated, with beautifully landscaped and immaculately kept gardens and attractive swimming pool, the development enjoys 24 hour security. Built to exacting standards with state-of-the-art technology, property provides the perfect setting in which to relax and entertain in style.
Nestled within the prestigious Vilas 12 community, Villa Number 9 is a stunning residence offering an unparalleled living experience in Marbella's most exclusive address. Designed by the best architect and fully furnished by the esteemed Pedro Peña, this villa epitomizes luxury living.
Spanning four meticulously crafted floors, all seamlessly connected by your private elevator, Villa Number 9 showcases unmatched architectural brilliance. The expansive living room, with its dramatic double-height ceiling, creates a grand and airy atmosphere perfect for entertaining.
This space effortlessly blends into a beautifully designed terrace, maximizing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The most eagerly anticipated luxury development on Marbella’s exclusive Golden Mile, it is now complete and waiting to be savored. Featuring stylish contemporary architecture designed by one of Marbella’s leading “starchitects”, this development offers the best of modern Mediterranean living in the most coveted residential neighborhood of the resort.
Built to the highest of specifications with premium quality materials, over four floors, the developers’ attention to detail is second-to-none and these unique homes deliver unprecedented levels of contemporary luxury on the Golden Mile.
Location on the map
Marbella, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return