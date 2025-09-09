Villa Villas in a Community with Panoramic Views in Vélez Málaga

Sea View Villas with Spacious Terraces in a Prestigious Location in Málaga

Lagos is a charming coastal hamlet located at the eastern end of Vélez-Málaga, nestled between El Morche and Mezquitilla. This small fishing village preserves its traditional Andalusian character, with whitewashed houses, a peaceful seafront promenade, and the historic Torre de Lagos, a 17th-century watchtower overlooking the sea. The local beach, Playa de Lagos, is known for its golden sand and calm waters, perfect for swimming, paddle surfing, and relaxing in the sun. With its mild microclimate and quiet atmosphere, Lagos offers an ideal escape for those seeking authenticity and serenity by the Mediterranean.

Villas for sale in Malaga are located just 1 km from the beach, 15 km from the center of Vélez-Malaga, 44 km from the center of Málaga, and 57 km from Malaga International Airport.

Discover an exclusive residential development set in a truly privileged location — a stunning natural balcony offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. This new project is nestled in a peaceful environment surrounded by nature, yet it remains well-connected to established towns and a variety of nearby beaches. Just 3 minutes from El Morche and only 15 minutes from Torrox and Torre del Mar, this is the perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility. Designed with sustainability in mind, the development adapts harmoniously to the terrain's natural topography. It features 45 semi-detached villas, each with southeast, south, or southwest orientation to ensure optimal sunlight throughout the day and magnificent sea views.

Every villa includes three bedrooms, spacious terraces to enjoy the Mediterranean climate, private parking, and access to landscaped communal areas, including a shared swimming pool — perfect for relaxation year-round. Urbanization is designed to provide maximum comfort, privacy, and quality of life, with green spaces that enhance the environment and create a visually pleasing setting. A unique opportunity to live or invest in a truly exceptional setting — with sea views, sustainable design, and architecture that blends beautifully into the landscape.

AGP-00985