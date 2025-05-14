Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in Marbella, Spain

51 property total found
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 223 m²
New Development: Prices from € 685,000 to € 685,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$681,640
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Modern turnkey villa set in an unbeatable location only steps to the beach in Elviria, East …
$2,87M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
El Rosario .. 7 Bedroom, 6 Bathroom cosy Villa in a class of its own in terms of its price, …
$1,20M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 536 m²
New Development: Prices from € 3,750,000 to € 3,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$3,73M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 693 m²
Number of floors 3
Nueva residencia de lujo en el corazón de la Milla de Oro, Marbella, España. El complejo res…
$7,61M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 523 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,950,000 to € 2,950,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 6 - 6] [Built…
$2,94M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 879 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,950,000 to € 5,950,000. [Beds: 8 - 8] [Baths: 7 - 7] [Built…
$5,89M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 386 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,905,000 to € 1,905,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,90M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 290 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,485,000 to € 2,485,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,47M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 425 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 1,760,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,74M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 243 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,025,000 to € 1,217,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,00M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 587 m²
This contemporary villa provides the ultimate in beach side luxury living. Located in the  b…
$5,15M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 1 026 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,530,000 to € 6,025,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 6 - 6] [Built…
$5,50M
3 bedroom townthouse in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
$677,798
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 396 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,344,000 to € 2,344,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,32M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Orientation: •South East Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Central Heat…
$979,837
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 251 m²
New Development: Prices from € 835,000 to € 835,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$830,904
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Andalusia, a region renowned for its beauty and…
$2,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rio Real, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rio Real, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
We present to your attention an unusual villa that has undergone a complete renovation, offe…
$2,54M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 408 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,344,000 to € 2,344,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,33M
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Nice and cozy villa for sal, close to the beach in San Pedro, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Also …
$2,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 528 m²
This wonderful villa on the Costa del Sol coast consists of three floors, the basement focus…
$1,84M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Rented for long term Magnificent villa of 603 m², located on a plot of 1,100 m² with a moder…
$3,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 658 m²
Exclusive villas in Marbella, Costa del Sol Each villa has an independent plot of more than …
$2,93M
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 350,000 to € 385,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$348,283
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 180 m²
New Development: Prices from € 800,000 to € 850,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$796,076
Cottage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage
Marbella, Spain
Area 307 m²
New Development: Prices from € 699,000 to € 749,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$699,691
