Mountain View Houses for Sale in Marbella, Spain

5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
8 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 550 m²
€3,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€890,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 828 m²
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Detached Villas in Marbella, Costa del Sol Surrounded by Greenery The top-q…
€4,95M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 4 Bedroom Villa Close to the Beach in Marbella This detached villa is located in th…
€2,79M
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached 4 and 5 Bedroom Villas in an Excellent Location in Marbella This project is se…
€1,82M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached 4 and 5 Bedroom Villas in an Excellent Location in Marbella This project is se…
€1,68M
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly Designed House Near the Beach in Nueva Andalucia This stunning luxurious house is l…
€10,00M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 921 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificient Detached Villa on the Elevated Plot in Marbella The magnificent villa is locate…
€6,99M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 033 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Golf Front Villa in an Exclusive Area in Marbella The villa is located in the municip…
€13,50M
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 4
3 Bedroom State-of-Art Houses in the Prime Location of Marbella Houses for sale in Marbella …
€4,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 786 m²
Number of floors 3
Turnkey Luxury Villa in a Prestigious Residential Area of Marbella This impressive villa is …
€5,00M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Exclusive villa for sale near Puerto Banús - A Mediterranean luxury paradise just steps away…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Welcome to Villa Baoli, an exquisite property located in the desirable area of Nueva Andaluc…
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
This excellent detached villa is located in one of the best areas of Marbella, in the heart …
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Presenting Villa Botán, a stunning Scandinavian-style villa that has been completely renovat…
€3,00M
5 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Villa for sale in El Rosario, Marbella East, with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, the building was …
€1,59M
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Looking for a home in a peaceful residential area of Nueva Andalucía? Look no further! We ha…
€670,000

