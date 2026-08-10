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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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29 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 774 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Beachside Off-Plan Villas in a Privileged Area of Marbella The project is located in …
$4,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
High end luxury villa with stunning sea views, swimming pool, gym and and hot tube located i…
$2,27M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 613 m²
Villa Cefeo is a contemporary architect-designed villa located in one of Marbella’s most sou…
$5,17M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 854 m²
Wake up to frontline golf views in La Cerquilla, Nueva Andalucía, where Mediterranean light,…
$10,29M
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5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Semi-Detached Villas in Prime Location in Marbella The semi-detached villas are loc…
$2,26M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive high end modern villa with stunning panoramic sea view, infinity pool, gym and spa…
$3,28M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments Close to the Amenities in Marbella The apartments are in a complex in Mar…
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Prime Area in Marbella The villas are loca…
$7,56M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 003 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Private Lifts within an Exclusive Gated Community in Marbella This projec…
$8,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Wake up to uninterrupted golf views, the silhouette of La Concha mountain and the calm that …
$6,97M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 586 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive high-end villa with terraces, great sea views, private pool and elevator located i…
$1,98M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Luxury Villas in a Gated Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Marbe…
$6,51M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 925 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive high end modern villa with large infinity pool and sea view in a privileged area w…
$3,61M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Villas in the Prime Area of Marbella The stylish villas are in a project intertwined…
$2,11M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 701 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Luxury Villas in a Gated Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Marbe…
$12,78M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Villa with Spacious Usage Areas and Sea View in Marbella The villa is located in t…
$6,47M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 837 m²
Number of floors 2
High end spacious elite villa with xxl infinity pool and amazing sea view in a privileged ar…
$4,13M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Wake up above Marbella’s Golden Mile, where panoramic sea views and complete privacy redefin…
$3,13M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 2
High end luxury villa with private pool, sea views, gym and entertainment area located in Ma…
$6,68M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 2
Large deluxe villa in Marbella with swimming pool, elevator and roof terrace offering amazin…
$2,09M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachside Villas with Premium Quality Materials in a Popular Area of Marbella The villas are…
$4,00M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 696 m²
Casa Cazorla is a luxurious modern-design villa built with the signature quality of Casas Fi…
$6,82M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Some decisions are not made only with logic, but with a clear vision of the life you want to…
$5,64M
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4 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Semi-Detached Villas in Prime Location in Marbella The semi-detached villas are loc…
$2,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 859 m²
Detached Villas with Golf Course and Sea Views in Marbella The detached villas are located i…
$6,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 616 m²
Wake up to panoramic sea views, natural light, and complete privacy in one of the most estab…
$7,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 693 m²
Number of floors 3
Nueva residencia de lujo en el corazón de la Milla de Oro, Marbella, España. El complejo res…
$7,61M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
First line of the sea, Golden Mile, Marbella. New fully finished project, right on the Golde…
$3,36M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
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Property types in Marbella

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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