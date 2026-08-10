Pool Houses for sale in Marbella, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
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24 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,87M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
High end luxury villa with stunning sea views, swimming pool, gym and and hot tube located i…
$2,27M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 408 m²
Discover Villa Nerea, a modern independent villa located in Marbesa, one of the most sought-…
$3,59M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 613 m²
Villa Cefeo is a contemporary architect-designed villa located in one of Marbella’s most sou…
$5,17M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 854 m²
Wake up to frontline golf views in La Cerquilla, Nueva Andalucía, where Mediterranean light,…
$10,29M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive high end modern villa with stunning panoramic sea view, infinity pool, gym and spa…
$3,28M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Wake up to uninterrupted golf views, the silhouette of La Concha mountain and the calm that …
$6,97M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 586 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive high-end villa with terraces, great sea views, private pool and elevator located i…
$1,98M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 925 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive high end modern villa with large infinity pool and sea view in a privileged area w…
$3,61M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 455 m²
Wake up to uninterrupted golf views, complete privacy and one of Nueva Andalucía's most soug…
$6,85M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 837 m²
Number of floors 2
High end spacious elite villa with xxl infinity pool and amazing sea view in a privileged ar…
$4,13M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Wake up above Marbella’s Golden Mile, where panoramic sea views and complete privacy redefin…
$3,13M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 2
High end luxury villa with private pool, sea views, gym and entertainment area located in Ma…
$6,68M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 2
Large deluxe villa in Marbella with swimming pool, elevator and roof terrace offering amazin…
$2,09M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious luxury townhouse with a large rooftop terrace, community pool and stunning mountain…
$715,044
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 696 m²
Casa Cazorla is a luxurious modern-design villa built with the signature quality of Casas Fi…
$6,82M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Some decisions are not made only with logic, but with a clear vision of the life you want to…
$5,64M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 539 m²
Step into a slower pace of living just minutes from the centre of Marbella, where contempora…
$5,80M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 616 m²
Wake up to panoramic sea views, natural light, and complete privacy in one of the most estab…
$7,55M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
A magnificent 4-bedroom villa located in an exclusive beachfront location in Marbella East. …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 693 m²
Number of floors 3
Nueva residencia de lujo en el corazón de la Milla de Oro, Marbella, España. El complejo res…
$7,61M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
First line of the sea, Golden Mile, Marbella. New fully finished project, right on the Golde…
$3,36M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Rented for long term Magnificent villa of 603 m², located on a plot of 1,100 m² with a moder…
$3,95M
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Property types in Marbella

villas
cottages
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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