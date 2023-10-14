Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Marbella
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Marbella, Spain

villas
98
townhouses
6
duplexes
7
House To archive
Clear all
23 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached 4 and 5 Bedroom Villas in an Excellent Location in Marbella This project is se…
€1,82M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached 4 and 5 Bedroom Villas in an Excellent Location in Marbella This project is se…
€1,68M
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly Designed House Near the Beach in Nueva Andalucia This stunning luxurious house is l…
€10,00M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Beachfront villa with an Exclusive Location in Marbella The exclusive residential …
€2,95M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 921 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificient Detached Villa on the Elevated Plot in Marbella The magnificent villa is locate…
€6,99M
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 4
3 Bedroom State-of-Art Houses in the Prime Location of Marbella Houses for sale in Marbella …
€4,50M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 4
6 Bedroomed Elegant Villa with a Private Lift in Marbella This recently built detached villa…
€5,00M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 1 122 m²
Villa for sale and rental in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…
€6,55M
Villa 3 room villa gym, with by the sea, with public pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa gym, with by the sea, with public pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
€860,000
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 615 m²
Villa for sale in Las Lomas del Marbella Club, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 6, bathroo…
€5,95M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 434 m²
Villa for sale in Río Verde Playa, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, bathroom 6, Buildin…
€2,95M
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 463 m²
Apartment building for sale in Sierra Blanca, Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 5, bathroom…
€2,50M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
€890,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This stunning recently reformed three-bedroom en-suite bungalow located steps away from the …
€1,70M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
€524,000

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir