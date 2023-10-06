Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Malaga
  5. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Malaga, Spain

Estepona
54
Fuengirola
44
Marbella
23
Rincon de la Victoria
7
Antequera
5
Torrox
4
Velez-Malaga
3
91 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€475,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€420,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€295,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€479,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,10M
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,47M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Contemporary Designed Apartments with Open Views Close to Golf Courses in Estepona This new …
€397,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious First-Class Apartments 400 m to the Beach in Benalmadena City view apartments are j…
€352,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Exclusive opportunity: Luxury Duplex Penthouse with stunning views in Stupa Hills. Extrao…
€969,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
Floor 3/3
Penthouse for sale Lomas de Sierra form Marbella Calculation in rubles in the Russian Federa…
€2,00M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
€1,29M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
€1,31M
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 20
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Apartments in an Exclusive High-Rise Building in Malaga City Malaga city…
€5,95M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
2, 3, and 4 Bedroom Modern Homes in Marbella This residential project is located in one of t…
€1,45M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury and Modern Designed Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol A…
€739,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/6
Modern-Style Apartments in the Best Area in Mijas Costa Modern designed apartments are locat…
€574,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/3
Sea View Apartments in the Residential Complex with Exotic Garden and Lake in Casares Smart …
€555,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Mediterranean Style Apartments Offer Easy Access to Golf and Country Club Apart…
€398,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Antequera, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
First-Class Properties Close to La Cabane Beach in the Unbeatable Location of Marbella The 5…
€1,50M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Antequera, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
First-Class Properties Close to La Cabane Beach in the Unbeatable Location of Marbella The 5…
€1,14M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Antequera, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
First-Class Properties Close to La Cabane Beach in the Unbeatable Location of Marbella The 5…
€890,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments and Duplex Penthouses with Private Swimming Pools in Mijas Spain Homes offers new…
€668,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 6
Contemporarily Designed Apartments and Penthouses with Incredible Panoramic Views in Estepon…
€893,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 6
Contemporarily Designed Apartments and Penthouses with Incredible Panoramic Views in Estepon…
€783,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusively Designed Apartments Offering Elite Lifestyle in Benahavis Spanish apartments wit…
€1,35M

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

