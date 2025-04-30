Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Malaga, Spain

Marbella
68
Estepona
80
Fuengirola
44
San Pedro Alcantara
26
Show more
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Two -level penthouse in Estepon Monte Biarritz, 140 m. Area, 26 m2 of terrace, 400 m. From t…
$269,018
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
No. 24.PLAnta 3o. A beautiful apartment in a new building located in the center of the city …
$661,781
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Benatalaya. Great opportunity! Large 3 bed 3 bathroom PENTHOUSE with sea views set in beauti…
$558,907
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
$789,869
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Luxurious plants with an area of ​​2230 square meters. Luxurious features. Ready to move. Fu…
$449,087
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury 3 bedroom penthouse located within one of the best urbanizations in Los Flamingos- fr…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Duplex in private urbanization, in a quiet environment with gardens and pool. The house c…
$356,883
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic penthouse on two floors located in a very quiet neighbourhood surrounded by a golf…
$899,851
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
RENTED Penthouse, Benahavís, Costa del Sol. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built 396 m², Terrace 1…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
$9,50M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Precious attic in private urbanization with access control, golf course and several swimming…
$195,255
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
$749,876
Leave a request
Penthouse in Andalusia, Spain
Penthouse
Andalusia, Spain
Area 160 m²
New Development: Prices from € 349,000 to € 349,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$345,416
Leave a request

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go