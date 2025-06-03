Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
$1,46M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
These modern villas on independent plots in Calpe are carefully designed on two floors with …
$890,461
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca The villa is distributed over three floo…
$2,64M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Project of villa in Calpe, Costa Blanca This magnificent residence is spread over two floors…
$2,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 414 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca House with private pool and sea v…
$1,90M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
New build villa in Calpe, Costa Blanca The house has been planned on one floor, which makes …
$926,885
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Modern style villa in 900m to the Beach. 4 floors with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, large hall, …
$1,94M
Villa 2 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Viilla with 2 bedrooms Country house with 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms and the pool and the …
$289,313
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 951 m²
Exclusive villa in Raco Galeno, Benissa, Costa Blanca Three bedrooms en suite, plus an impre…
$3,48M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 487 m²
SOLD !! SOLD!! SOLD!! This villa, currently under construction, offers its purchasers th…
$2,81M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Exclusive villa in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A modern design house with a total construc…
$1,23M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 613 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca The construction of the house is …
$2,09M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 873 m²
Contemporary villa located in a quiet, very private and privileged residential area, with im…
$1,52M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murla, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
New single-storey houses. Detached and two-apartment buildings, single storey, with 2 bedroo…
$168,436
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
This beautiful modern house with sea views in Moraira, for sale, is located in a quiet resid…
$525,971
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 693 m²
Villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca On plot 244 of this incredible residenti…
$3,12M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Luxury villa in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The main floor is set up to be the heart o…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
$388,393
Villa 6 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 147 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca A property of enormous dimensions, located on …
$4,23M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Modern villa in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca It is distributed over several floors, in open …
$2,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Se vende Villa exclusiva en Benissa situada en primera línea del mar con su propia entrada a…
$2,28M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
This wonderful villa is for sale for a large family. It is located in one of the most privil…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New individual villas in a privileged area of El Verger just 1.3 km from Les Deveses de Deni…
$215,811
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Villa with separate apartment Nice villa with separate apartment, pool and jacuzzi
$277,423
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 189 m²
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the open views of the sea, its incredible color and cl…
$1,87M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
This wonderful villa with remarkable sea views is only a 3 minute drive to the beach, marina…
$2,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Villa ready to move in. Modern style, high quality construction.   Ideal for the whole year living
$2,15M
Villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 388 m²
A unique project for one of the last plots available in Encinas, an established area in the …
$1,18M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Country houses in the first line of the sea Country houses are constructed in the Mediterran…
$1,29M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 770 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca In the Cumbre del Sol Residential area, we cre…
$3,04M
