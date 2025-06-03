Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
89
Xabia Javea
22
Denia
14
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 388 m²
A unique project for one of the last plots available in Encinas, an established area in the …
$1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
💎 The Royal Villa was created for you.📍Location: Canuta de Ifach, Calpe! This magnificent vi…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Lliber, Spain
Villa
Lliber, Spain
Area 291 m²
The natural beauty of the Airen Collection environment required an architecture that would m…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
$871,272
Leave a request
Villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
At Residential Resort Cumbre del Sol, we create villas for all lifestyles. You just have to …
$3,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go