Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Beach Villas in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
89
Xabia Javea
22
Denia
14
Villa Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 349 m²
4 Bedroom Detached Luxurious Opulent Villa with Sea Views in Calpe A luxurious independent v…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 186 m2.Plot size: 630 m2.Private pool: 43 m2.New Build.There is…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Floor 4/4
Exquisite 4-Bedroom Villa with Sweeping Sea Views in Benissa, Alicante Situated within the e…
$2,84M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
💎 The Royal Villa was created for you.📍Location: Canuta de Ifach, Calpe! This magnificent vi…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
4 Bedroom Spectacular Villa in Benitachell Alicante This luxury detached villa is situated i…
$3,02M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary 4-Bedroom Detached Villa Near the Beach in Calpe Alicante Costa Blanca Nestled …
$1,53M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
* Living room. * Large dining room kitchen. * 15 x 5 meter pool.* Outside terrace with garde…
$3,96M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
4 Bedroom Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views in Monte Olimpo Residencial in Benitachell This …
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached villa in Tossal Gros, Denia, Costa Blanca Enjoy life in Tossal Gross, a contem…
$477,618
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsPlot size: 1070 m2.Cellar: 261 m2, terrace: 145 m2, balcony: 25 m2, b…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Luxury 3-Bedroom Villa in Monte Olimpo Jávea a Prime Location This stunning detached villa i…
$827,026
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 613 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Stylish Villa in Benitachell Alicante Experience the epitome of luxury living in t…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
3 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 288 m2.Plot size: 898 m2.Terrace: 64 m2.Private pool: 40 m2.The…
$3,47M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Villa with Contemporary Design and Stunning Sea Views in Benitachell, Alicante Nes…
$1,93M
Leave a request

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go