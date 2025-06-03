Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 873 m²
Contemporary villa located in a quiet, very private and privileged residential area, with im…
$1,52M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 186 m2.Plot size: 630 m2.Private pool: 43 m2.New Build.There is…
$1,84M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Se vende Villa exclusiva en Benissa situada en primera línea del mar con su propia entrada a…
$2,28M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New individual villas in a privileged area of El Verger just 1.3 km from Les Deveses de Deni…
$215,811
Villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 388 m²
A unique project for one of the last plots available in Encinas, an established area in the …
$1,18M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
💎 The Royal Villa was created for you.📍Location: Canuta de Ifach, Calpe! This magnificent vi…
$1,61M
Villa in Lliber, Spain
Villa
Lliber, Spain
Area 291 m²
The natural beauty of the Airen Collection environment required an architecture that would m…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 367 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 367 m2.Plot size: 1299 m2.Terrace: 73 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$851,529
Villa 5 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Exclusive offer! Villa in Spain in a modern style with panoramic views of the valley in Jave…
$1,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 335 m²
Luxury new Villa in Javea with an area of 335 m2. Located in the Pinomar valley with sea and…
$1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 438 m²
3 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 438 m2.Plot size: 1041 m2.New Build.There is private pool, par…
$2,58M
Villa in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
At Residential Resort Cumbre del Sol, we create villas for all lifestyles. You just have to …
$3,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 151 m²
New Luxury Villas, 2 floors, modern style, open views. Each Villa has private pool and garde…
$531,393
Villa 6 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
We present you a unique chalet with its own large plot of 1995 m2. In one of the best reside…
$965,184
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 388 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 388 m2.Plot size: 1621 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, built area: 411 m2.Pr…
$1,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Extraordinarily beautiful and elegant villa, located in a quiet, very private and privileged…
$1,83M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 559 m²
4 bedrooms, 6 bathroomsArea: 559 m2.Plot size: 1132 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сov…
$2,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
New Build stunning unique residential complex of new villas situated in one of the best area…
$677,798
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Villa with nice sea views. Large plot of 12.000m25 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, hall, fully equipp…
$2,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 498 m²
Amazing Villa 1.5 km from the sea, Moraira, Calpe. The total area of the plot is 1,132 m2 Th…
$2,70M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
3 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 288 m2.Plot size: 898 m2.Terrace: 64 m2.Private pool: 40 m2.The…
$3,47M
