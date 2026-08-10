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Pool Penthouses for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

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Alicante
49
Mutxamel
18
el Campello
7
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15 properties total found
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$530,220
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$523,776
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant modern penthouse with rooftop terrace with panoramic city view, parking space and …
$510,942
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$468,702
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/4
Brilliant luxury penthouse with rooftop terrace, private pool and parking place, well connec…
$479,492
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$502,190
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Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 111 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion of elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect place…
$467,799
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 253 m²
Casamayor presents: Exclusive luxury penthouse in Playa San Juan We invite you to discover …
$1,13M
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 98 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$505,992
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Premium attractive penthouse with a rooftop terrace, parking space and a swimming pool, conn…
$449,135
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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