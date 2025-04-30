Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. lAlacanti
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
25
Mutxamel
8
8 properties total found
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 117 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$565,122
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Enjoy your new home in a privileged location, ABORDA. The residential area, located in the u…
$474,157
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Unique property to live in a spacious Duplex Penthouse on the first line of Muchavista beach…
$1,31M
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 84 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$383,191
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 235 m²
Modern and bright penthouse in Residential Set Nou Corfu, in Pau II (Alicante). Built in 201…
$510,628
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 108 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$418,065
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 83 m²
Enjoy your new home in a privileged location, ABORDA. The residential area, located in the u…
$376,369
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 391 m²
Casamayor presents this unique and unrepeatable penthouse with the most privileged location …
$1,69M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

