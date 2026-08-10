Seaview Penthouses for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

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Beach Penthouses for Sale in lAlacanti, Spain

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Alicante
49
Mutxamel
18
el Campello
7
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$527,792
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$688,425
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Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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