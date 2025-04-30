Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garden for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

2 properties total found
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 235 m²
Modern and bright penthouse in Residential Set Nou Corfu, in Pau II (Alicante). Built in 201…
$510,628
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 108 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$418,065
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
