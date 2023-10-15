Pool Residential properties for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
12 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
€510,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
€1,13M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 650 m²
€1,50M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€750,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Alicante, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury houses with a private pool in San Juan from € 1.975.000 + VATThis is a unique residen…
€1,98M
4 room house with swimming pool in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
€365,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
€307,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€339,900
5 room house with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
€310,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
For sale a beautiful house with a wonderful view of the sea in Spain, Costa Blanca The hou…
€525,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
€1,49M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain. This villa is located in a very quiet area.…
€1,30M

