Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
€1,13M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 650 m²
€1,50M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
€750,000
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€600,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor 3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€500,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa in Busot Alicante Costa Blanca The villa is in Busot, a town close to the coast…
€495,000
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool in Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
€186,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
€440,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with mountain view in el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with mountain view
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This complex is located in a fantastic urbanization with the pool, garden, and relaxation sp…
€245,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
€1,49M

