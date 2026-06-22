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Pool Apartments for sale in Girona, Spain

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Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
Lloret de Mar
22
Platja dAro
15
Sant Feliu de Guixols
5
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$594,440
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
1 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$317,114
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$588,662
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Value OneValue One
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Property types in Girona

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Girona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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