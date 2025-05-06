Show property on map Show properties list
Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

Lloret de Mar
9
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
8
Platja dAro
7
Calonge i Sant Antoni
3
7 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
This beautiful apartment is located on the seafront in the town of Lloret de Mar. It has …
$858,697
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5
FANTASTIC RENOVATED APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALA SALIONS, TOSSA DE MAR  Beautiful com…
$171,196
4 bedroom apartment in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT WITH ONE OF THE BEST FRONT SEA VIEWS OF THE WHOLE COSTA BRAVA  This f…
$597,827
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable completely renovated apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, right on the promen…
$772,143
Apartment 50 bedrooms in Torre Valentina, Spain
Apartment 50 bedrooms
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Area 498 m²
Unique opportunity to have a property on the seafront. An old hostel that needs the entire b…
$2,85M
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Impeccable apartment in the center of Platja d’Aro, on the same promenade with beautiful vie…
$718,277
Apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Three commercial premises with commercial restaurant activities in Lloret de Mar are located…
$1,23M
