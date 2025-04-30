Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Costa del Sol Occidental
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
156
Estepona
63
San Pedro Alcantara
30
Fuengirola
17
68 properties total found
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 226 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,100,000 to € 1,150,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,09M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
State of the art brand new villa offering the best panoramic sea and golf views. This exquis…
$5,70M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 525,000 to € 584,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$522,425
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 360 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,790,000 to € 1,790,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$1,77M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Rented till march 2022 Villa - Chalet, El Paraiso, Benahavís 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built:…
$824,863
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 368 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,050,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,05M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 201 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 1,075,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$721,444
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Fabulous new villa with ultra contemporary architecture with 7 bedroom located in Nueva Anda…
$4,99M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 260 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,380,000 to € 1,380,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Brand new villa for sale with panoramic views within a luxurious golf resort 10 minutes driv…
$3,30M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
El Rosario .. 7 Bedroom, 6 Bathroom cosy Villa in a class of its own in terms of its price, …
$1,20M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,250,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Orientation: •South East Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Central Heat…
$979,837
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,550,000 to € 1,650,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,53M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Impeccably designed modern south facing villa in the most exclusive community in Europe La Z…
$9,40M
Villa in Manilva, Spain
Villa
Manilva, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 460,000 to € 545,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$457,744
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
First line of the sea, Golden Mile, Marbella. New fully finished project, right on the Golde…
$3,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Villas for sale in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 6 modern frontline golf villas with luxur…
$1,58M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 422 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 2,106,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,76M
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 216 m²
New Development: Prices from € 615,000 to € 615,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$608,684
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 142 m²
New Development: Prices from € 668,000 to € 668,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$661,853
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 359 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,700,000 to € 2,700,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,70M
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 362 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 2,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 7] [Built…
$1,95M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 1 026 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,530,000 to € 6,025,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 6 - 6] [Built…
$5,50M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
New construction located in a quiet area surrounded by pine trees, olive trees, and has sea …
$4,50M
