  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Costa del Sol Occidental
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Beach Villas in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
156
Estepona
63
San Pedro Alcantara
30
Fuengirola
17
45 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
South-Facing Detached Villas with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows and Panoramic Mediterranean Sea V…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with High Quality and Eco-Friendly Materials in Benahavis Luxe villas are lo…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
This elegant 6-bedroom villa is available for sale in the gated community of Lomas de la Qui…
$5,55M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,06M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Nature View Villas in Mijas Málaga with Amenities The newly-built detached villas ar…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Seaviews Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Mijas This project is locat…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
4-bedroom Villas in a Complex in Mijas The villas are in Mijas, a town in southern Spain. Mi…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Houses with Luxury Designs in Complex in Benahavis The detached houses are located …
$6,23M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachside Villas with Premium Quality Materials in a Popular Area of Marbella The villas are…
$3,42M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 767 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Private Lifts within an Exclusive Gated Community in Marbella This projec…
$6,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Modern villa located in the heart of Costa del Sol Modern villa under construction to be …
$1,66M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 080 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra Luxury Villas with Unparalleled Panoramic Views in Benahavis This project is located i…
$7,11M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
First line of the sea, Golden Mile, Marbella. New fully finished project, right on the Golde…
$3,36M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Seaviews Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Mijas This project is locat…
$1,92M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Mijas The detached villas are located in the cit…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 609 m²
Detached Villas with Golf Course and Sea Views in Marbella The detached villas are located i…
$3,58M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 764 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Lifts in a Sought After Area of Estepona This new project is lo…
$5,03M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Various Design Options in Mijas Costa The villas are located in Mijas C…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Estepona´s Prime Location This new dev…
$2,43M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
A magnificent 4-bedroom villa located in an exclusive beachfront location in Marbella East. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 3
Open Views Golfside Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Estepona This project is locate…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Nature View Villas in Mijas Málaga with Amenities The newly-built detached villas ar…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 508 m²
Functional and Elegant Villas with Sea and Mountain Views in Benalmadena This stunning proje…
$3,38M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 1
Single Story Stylish House in a Prime Area in Benalmadena A famous beachside part of Costa …
$1,69M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
4-Bedroom Villa with Spacious Usage Areas and Sea View in Marbella The villa is located in t…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Seaviews Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Mijas This project is locat…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Sea, sand, sky, and sunshine in abundance! This remarkable FRONT LINE beach villa offers pri…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas in a Popular Holiday Destination in Málaga, Fuengirola The detached villas are locate…
$3,08M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Spectacular Seafront Luxury Detached Villa on The New Golden Mile! This brand-new luxury det…
$4,89M
Leave a request
