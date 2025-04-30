Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Costa del Sol Occidental
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
156
Estepona
63
San Pedro Alcantara
30
Fuengirola
17
Villa Delete
Clear all
92 properties total found
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 158 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 995,000. [Beds: 4 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$717,554
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rio Real, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rio Real, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
We present to your attention an unusual villa that has undergone a complete renovation, offe…
$2,54M
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 226 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,100,000 to € 1,150,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Villa in the most exclusive Estepon district, Seghers area with a plot of 500 m 2. 250 m 2 b…
$757,156
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
$2,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Modern turnkey villa set in an unbeatable location only steps to the beach in Elviria, East …
$2,87M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
This elegant 6-bedroom villa is available for sale in the gated community of Lomas de la Qui…
$5,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 408 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 525,000 to € 584,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$522,425
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 471 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 3,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 10] [Baths: 4 - 8] [Buil…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 425 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 1,760,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 360 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,790,000 to € 1,790,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Rented till march 2022 Villa - Chalet, El Paraiso, Benahavís 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built:…
$824,863
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 368 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,050,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa
Mijas, Spain
Area 201 m²
New Development: Prices from € 725,000 to € 1,075,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$721,444
Leave a request
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 943 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,750,000 to € 5,750,000. [Beds: 8 - 8] [Baths: 7 - 7] [Built…
$5,72M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Rented for long term Magnificent villa of 603 m², located on a plot of 1,100 m² with a moder…
$3,95M
Leave a request
Villa in Manilva, Spain
Villa
Manilva, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Willa for sale with a wonderful view of the sea, Gibraltar and mountains in the port part of…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 260 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,380,000 to € 1,380,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
El Rosario .. 7 Bedroom, 6 Bathroom cosy Villa in a class of its own in terms of its price, …
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 286 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,200,000 to € 1,250,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
New and modern detached villa, located in one of the elite areas in Marbella - the Golden Mi…
$3,52M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 556 m²
Villa in one of the best areas of Nueva Andalucia and near the Brisas Golf Club. On the grou…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
Leave a request
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,550,000 to € 1,650,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 488 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,900,000 to € 1,900,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 615 m²
Luxury villa is located in a prestigious urbanization on the Golden Mile. This is a very qui…
$6,94M
Leave a request
Villa in Manilva, Spain
Villa
Manilva, Spain
Area 133 m²
New Development: Prices from € 460,000 to € 545,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$457,744
Leave a request

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go