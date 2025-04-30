Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Costa del Sol Occidental
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
68
Estepona
80
Fuengirola
44
San Pedro Alcantara
26
Show more
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
41 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments with Sea Views in a Complex with Private Lake and Exotic Garden in Casares The ap…
$628,222
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious proj…
$837,170
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Magnificent Views Properties in a Prime Area of Marbella This new build development is set i…
$744,107
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Real Estate in a Prime Area of Casares The real estate is in a new project in Casar…
$379,278
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Real Estate Near the Sea in Fuengirola Fuengirola is a holiday resort and second h…
$825,514
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with 2 and 3 Bedroom Options in Marbella with Panoramic Views The apartments are …
$1,11M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
New Built Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Center in Marbella The apartments are located …
$1,04M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Sea in Fuengirola Costa del Sol Fuengirola is a favorable touris…
$1,78M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 757 m²
Number of floors 3
High-End Apartments with Spacious Terraces on Marbella's Golden Mile This new development is…
$5,56M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments Close to the Amenities in Marbella The apartments are in a complex in Mar…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Social Complex in Mijas within a Natural Setting among Greenery The flats are sit…
$454,444
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$939,157
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Stylish Properties Near the Amenities in Marbella The properties are in a complex in Marbell…
$973,273
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Flats in Complex with Comprehensive Amenities in Benahavis The flats are located in an …
$2,34M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartment…
$778,787
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 4
New Apartments with Golf and Sea View in Mijas Malaga Mijas is a favorite destination that …
$752,627
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments with Access to an Artificial Lagoon with a Beach in Casares This developme…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Bright Apartments with Panoramic Views in Mijas Mijas is a famous residential area…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious proj…
$868,761
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 4
Golfside New Build Apartments with Generous Interiors in Estepona's New Golden Mile This new…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3 Bedroom Apartments with Panoramic Views by Golf in Marbella This new exclusive proj…
$2,52M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Golf Side Residences in a Peaceful Area of Casares This development i…
$914,570
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartment…
$926,324
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
Floor 1/2
Stunning Sea View Apartment in Mijas Malaga The apartment is situated in Mijas, a famous de…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties in Complex with Rich Amenities Close to Golf Courses in Benahavis The pr…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 6
Ready to Move in Penthouse with Panoramic Views in a Residential Area of Fuengirola This won…
$794,363
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Top-end Apartments Close to Golf and the Beach in One of the Best Areas of Mijas These apart…
$937,209
Leave a request

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go