Penthouses with garden for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

9 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Two -level penthouse in Estepon Monte Biarritz, 140 m. Area, 26 m2 of terrace, 400 m. From t…
$269,018
Leave a request
Penthouse in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 151 m²
New Development: Prices from € 895,000 to € 895,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$895,884
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
$789,869
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Luxurious plants with an area of ​​2230 square meters. Luxurious features. Ready to move. Fu…
$449,087
Leave a request
Penthouse in Casares, Spain
Penthouse
Casares, Spain
Area 50 m²
New Development: Prices from € 299,000 to € 299,000. [Beds: 1 - 1] [Baths: 1 - 1] [Built siz…
$296,248
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Duplex in private urbanization, in a quiet environment with gardens and pool. The house c…
$356,883
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic penthouse on two floors located in a very quiet neighbourhood surrounded by a golf…
$899,851
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
$9,50M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
Leave a request

