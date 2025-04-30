Show property on map Show properties list
Beach Penthouses for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
68
Estepona
80
Fuengirola
44
San Pedro Alcantara
26
70 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Properties in a Complex Near the Sea in Fuengirola The luxury properties are in a ric…
$1,50M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments with Sea Views in a Complex with Private Lake and Exotic Garden in Casares The ap…
$628,222
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
$2,92M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Real Estate Near the Golf Course in Estepona Costa del Sol Estepona is a unique locatio…
$348,897
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious proj…
$837,170
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views and Generous Terraces in Benalmadena The apartments are …
$1,09M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
New Flats in a Tranquil Area in Mijas Costa del Sol The flats are in a new project located i…
$465,195
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Magnificent Views Properties in a Prime Area of Marbella This new build development is set i…
$744,107
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Real Estate in a Prime Area of Casares The real estate is in a new project in Casar…
$379,278
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Real Estate Near the Sea in Fuengirola Fuengirola is a holiday resort and second h…
$825,514
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with 2 and 3 Bedroom Options in Marbella with Panoramic Views The apartments are …
$1,11M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 5
Eco-Friendly Apartments with Large Terraces in a Compound with Resort-Like Facilities in Est…
$784,897
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats with Views of the Mediterranean Sea in a Great Location in Mijas Costa Exclusive flats…
$1,85M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 4
Seaside Apartments with Generous Interiors and Terraces in a Strategic Area of Benalmadena T…
$1,17M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
New Built Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Center in Marbella The apartments are located …
$1,04M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Sea in Fuengirola Costa del Sol Fuengirola is a favorable touris…
$1,78M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Luxe Complex in Estepona by the Sea with Picturesque Views The apartments ar…
$674,949
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
$1,44M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 757 m²
Number of floors 3
High-End Apartments with Spacious Terraces on Marbella's Golden Mile This new development is…
$5,56M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 4
Seaview Apartments with Generous Interiors and Large Terraces in Estepona This new project i…
$1,43M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Social Complex in Mijas within a Natural Setting among Greenery The flats are sit…
$454,444
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$1,19M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
3-Bedroom Flats with Breathtaking Sea Views in Mijas Costa These stunning flats are for sale…
$820,706
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Apartments Close to the Sea in Casares The energy-efficient apartments are in a…
$555,535
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly Built Properties in Benalmadena Costa del Sol with Spectacular Views Benalmadena is on…
$1,03M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$939,157
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Luxe Complex in Estepona by the Sea with Picturesque Views The apartments ar…
$623,737
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxurious Sky Villa in Costa del Sol Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. The exclusivenes…
$2,09M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Stylish Properties Near the Amenities in Marbella The properties are in a complex in Marbell…
$973,273
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Flats in Complex with Comprehensive Amenities in Benahavis The flats are located in an …
$2,34M
