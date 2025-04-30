Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Costa del Sol Occidental
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
68
Estepona
80
Fuengirola
44
San Pedro Alcantara
26
11 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
$2,92M
Leave a request
Penthouse in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 151 m²
New Development: Prices from € 895,000 to € 895,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$895,884
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Benatalaya. Great opportunity! Large 3 bed 3 bathroom PENTHOUSE with sea views set in beauti…
$558,907
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxurious Sky Villa in Costa del Sol Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. The exclusivenes…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Luxurious plants with an area of ​​2230 square meters. Luxurious features. Ready to move. Fu…
$449,087
Leave a request
Penthouse in Casares, Spain
Penthouse
Casares, Spain
Area 50 m²
New Development: Prices from € 299,000 to € 299,000. [Beds: 1 - 1] [Baths: 1 - 1] [Built siz…
$296,248
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
$749,876
Leave a request

