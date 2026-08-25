Pool Houses for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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San Roque
31
Tarifa
19
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7 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 041 m²
Villa Noon: cutting-edge design, sustainable luxury, and a privileged setting in La Reserva …
$14,80M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious townhouse on golf course with spacious garden, terraces and communal pool amidst g…
$803 549
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden …
$556 584
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Opulent townhouse nestled on a golf course with large garden, terraces and community pool su…
$582 172
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Villa HALO is a unique luxury villa located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exc…
$11,16M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
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Property types in Campo de Gibraltar

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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