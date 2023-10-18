Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Campo de Gibraltar
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

San Roque
4
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Enrique de Guadiaro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Enrique de Guadiaro, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in Complex with Pool and Garden Close to Golf Course in San Roque Cadiz The townh…
€471,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Roque, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale this modern townhouse in La Finca de Sotogrande, a new development of townhouses wi…
€525,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Facinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€450,000
Townhouse with terrace, with garage, with garden in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6…
€410,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Se vende un chalet adosado en Sotogrande con vistas al mar.  Tiene dos plantas con dos …
€249,000

Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir