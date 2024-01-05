Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

San Roque
34
Tarifa
31
83 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€472,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€420,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€481,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House with Spacious 6 Bedrooms in Exclusive Area in Sotogrande The spacious house h…
€1,58M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€385,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€355,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€272,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Flats with Spacious Terraces in Cadiz La Alcaidesa The flats are designed with an op…
€235,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€2,20M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in Complex with Pool and Garden Close to Golf Course in San Roque Cadiz The townh…
€471,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
Leave a request
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in San Roque, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pool in the Great Location of San Roque, Cádiz The uniquel…
€590,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€640,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€465,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€445,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€360,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Villas in the Sotogrande Area of Cadiz This residential development i…
€699,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,40M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,20M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€719,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€329,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,74M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,26M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,87M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,76M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,34M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,11M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa in Puente Mayorga, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Puente Mayorga, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
PRICES FROM 296.000 € TO 298.000 € New project of luxury apartments and penthouses with pan…
€631,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 308 m²
Immaculate and impressive, modern detached villa with unique and panoramic views of the sea …
€5,80M
Leave a request

