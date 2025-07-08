Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Gibraltar
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

San Roque
30
Tarifa
21
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799,867
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
VILLA FOR SALE WITH A UNIQUE DESIGN IN SOTOGRANDE PLOT AREA: 2,872 m2. Contemporary (avant-…
$3,70M
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
