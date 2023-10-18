Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Enrique de Guadiaro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Enrique de Guadiaro, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in Complex with Pool and Garden Close to Golf Course in San Roque Cadiz The townh…
€471,000
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 2 005 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 …
€15,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in San Roque, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pool in the Great Location of San Roque, Cádiz The uniquel…
€590,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Villas in the Sotogrande Area of Cadiz This residential development i…
€655,000
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Guadiaro, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Guadiaro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 525 m²
Villa for sale in Sotogrande, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet and pool characteristic…
€1,23M
Villa 5 room villa in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 308 m²
Immaculate and impressive, modern detached villa with unique and panoramic views of the sea …
€5,80M
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Roque, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale this modern townhouse in La Finca de Sotogrande, a new development of townhouses wi…
€525,000
2 room house with terrace in Tarifa, Spain
2 room house with terrace
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€190,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with public pool in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with public pool
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€320,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with Storeroom, with solarium in Algeciras, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with Storeroom, with solarium
Algeciras, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garage in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garage
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with water system, with porch, with Light in Facinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with water system, with porch, with Light
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€99,000
3 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
€345,000
2 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
€330,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Facinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€450,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€1,55M
3 room house with water system, with Light in Tarifa, Spain
3 room house with water system, with Light
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
€330,000
Villa Villa with garden, with water system, with Light in El Cuarton, Spain
Villa Villa with garden, with water system, with Light
El Cuarton, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€270,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with garden, with water system in El Cuarton, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with garden, with water system
El Cuarton, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
€770,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€500,000
4 room house with terrace, with water system, with porch in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
4 room house with terrace, with water system, with porch
Campo de Gibraltar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€260,000
3 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system in El Cuarton, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with garage, with water system
El Cuarton, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
€567,000
House in Tarifa, Spain
House
Tarifa, Spain
Area 200 m²
€620,000
Townhouse with terrace, with garage, with garden in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6…
€410,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 838 m²
Luxury Villa "Las Nubes" located in Sotogrande boasts a one-of-a-kind architectural design t…
€4,00M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Se vende un chalet adosado en Sotogrande con vistas al mar.  Tiene dos plantas con dos …
€249,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 12
This fantastic and very modern villa located in Lower Sotogrande offers so many features tha…
€4,50M

