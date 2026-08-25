Houses for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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San Roque
31
Tarifa
19
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51 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 041 m²
Villa Noon: cutting-edge design, sustainable luxury, and a privileged setting in La Reserva …
$14,80M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious townhouse on golf course with spacious garden, terraces and communal pool amidst g…
$803 549
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Duplex 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$754 052
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 742 m²
Villa Oak is a newly built residence located in the exclusive Altos de Valderrama, Sotogrand…
$10,02M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
A sanctuary where architecture and nature merge in perfect harmonyLocated in the prestigious…
$14,50M
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Golf Views Zero Energy Consumption Villa with a Private Lift in Sotogrande This deve…
$11,41M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Discover Villa Oak, an extraordinary retreat where architectural brilliance harmonizes with …
$10,21M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 544 m²
Number of floors 2
Innovative Zero Consumption Concept Villa on the Premises of the Prestigious Sotogrande, San…
$10,21M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden …
$556 584
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Opulent townhouse nestled on a golf course with large garden, terraces and community pool su…
$582 172
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Villa HALO is a unique luxury villa located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exc…
$11,16M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
A Super Modern Masterpiece in Altos de Valderrama,Villa Stern, an ultra-modern architectural…
$5,87M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly-Built Homes in San Roque Cádiz Near Various Golf Courses The homes for sale are locate…
$768 326
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Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Located in the prestigious La Reserva de Sotogrande, Villa Halo represents the peak of susta…
$10,21M
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8 bedroom House in San Roque, Spain
8 bedroom House
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 800 m²
Nestled in the exclusive and renowned Sotogrande area of Costa del Sol, this groundbreaking …
$13,31M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Algeciras, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Algeciras, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
FOR SALE CHALET IN RESIDENTIAL AREA Punta Carnero. The very wide and luminous housing enjoy …
$705 088
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Facinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Cortijo of small dimensions of traditional livestock use currently operating. It has easy ac…
$488 138
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Villa 1 bedroom in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Urban plot of 2,500 m2 in the fourth at 10 min by car at rate. He currently has a building o…
$292 883
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3 bedroom house in Torreguadiaro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Total area: 286.41 m², distributed as follows: - 207.65 m² on the ground floor - 44.20 m…
$1,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
The villa is located in the Los Arcornocales Nature Park, a protected and privileged place w…
$835 258
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2 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Central attached to 95 m2 built. It is located a few steps from the center and the beach. …
$357 968
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Casa for sale in the town of Bologna. The property has two floors, a land of about 50 m2 and…
$810 008
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Detached Villa, Sotogrande, Costa del Sol. 5 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, Built 1600 m², Terrace 4…
$8,00M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Building in the historic center, in one of the streets with the most solera in the old helme…
$542 375
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Two -level headquarters for sale with a community swimming pool. There are a few steps from…
$347 120
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2 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
New promotion of Ventura Homes housing, consists of 19 housing attached with private garage …
$357 968
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3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Fantastic Chalet of 213 m2/ (164 m2 useful) located in the residential zone the rate cuartón…
$615 054
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799 867
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5 bedroom house in Torreguadiaro, Spain
5 bedroom house
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Fantastic opportunity to acquire a majestic villa in the fabulous F Zone of Sotogrande, perf…
$1,31M
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Property types in Campo de Gibraltar

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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