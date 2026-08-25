Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Gibraltar
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

;
Duplex Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$754 052
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden …
$556 584
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Two -level headquarters for sale with a community swimming pool. There are a few steps from…
$347 120
Leave a request
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Very bright central duplex a few steps from the beach and the Old Town. It consists of two …
$251 662
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go