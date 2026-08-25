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Villas for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

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San Roque
17
Tarifa
8
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26 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 041 m²
Villa Noon: cutting-edge design, sustainable luxury, and a privileged setting in La Reserva …
$14,80M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 742 m²
Villa Oak is a newly built residence located in the exclusive Altos de Valderrama, Sotogrand…
$10,02M
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
A sanctuary where architecture and nature merge in perfect harmonyLocated in the prestigious…
$14,50M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Golf Views Zero Energy Consumption Villa with a Private Lift in Sotogrande This deve…
$11,41M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Discover Villa Oak, an extraordinary retreat where architectural brilliance harmonizes with …
$10,21M
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TekceTekce
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 544 m²
Number of floors 2
Innovative Zero Consumption Concept Villa on the Premises of the Prestigious Sotogrande, San…
$10,21M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
Villa HALO is a unique luxury villa located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exc…
$11,16M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
A Super Modern Masterpiece in Altos de Valderrama,Villa Stern, an ultra-modern architectural…
$5,87M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Located in the prestigious La Reserva de Sotogrande, Villa Halo represents the peak of susta…
$10,21M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Algeciras, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Algeciras, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
FOR SALE CHALET IN RESIDENTIAL AREA Punta Carnero. The very wide and luminous housing enjoy …
$705 088
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Villa 1 bedroom in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Urban plot of 2,500 m2 in the fourth at 10 min by car at rate. He currently has a building o…
$292 883
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
The villa is located in the Los Arcornocales Nature Park, a protected and privileged place w…
$835 258
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Casa for sale in the town of Bologna. The property has two floors, a land of about 50 m2 and…
$810 008
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Detached Villa, Sotogrande, Costa del Sol. 5 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, Built 1600 m², Terrace 4…
$8,00M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Building in the historic center, in one of the streets with the most solera in the old helme…
$542 375
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799 867
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
VILLA FOR SALE WITH A UNIQUE DESIGN IN SOTOGRANDE PLOT AREA: 2,872 m2. Contemporary (avant-…
$3,70M
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Villa 1 bedroom in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
An old house with a plot near Bologna 10 minutes from the beach. He built about 60 square me…
$246 238
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Facinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
A two -story house in the center of Facinas, on the ground floor there is a living room, two…
$107 390
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
I sell a house in the heart of Tarify, ready to live. A unique house in the city according t…
$1,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The gated and secure complex consists of 27 luxury villas with 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms, overlooki…
$476 384
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Villa 5 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 308 m²
Immaculate and impressive, modern detached villa with unique and panoramic views of the sea …
$6,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390 510
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Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 12
This fantastic and very modern villa located in Lower Sotogrande offers so many features tha…
$4,75M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
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Properties features in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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