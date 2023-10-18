Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

12 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
€2,80M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Villas in the Sotogrande Area of Cadiz This residential development i…
€655,000
Villa 5 room villa in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 308 m²
Immaculate and impressive, modern detached villa with unique and panoramic views of the sea …
€5,80M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with Storeroom, with solarium in Algeciras, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with Storeroom, with solarium
Algeciras, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garage in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garage
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with water system, with porch, with Light in Facinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with water system, with porch, with Light
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€99,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€1,55M
Villa Villa with garden, with water system, with Light in El Cuarton, Spain
Villa Villa with garden, with water system, with Light
El Cuarton, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€270,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with garden, with water system in El Cuarton, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with garden, with water system
El Cuarton, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
€770,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€500,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Roque, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 838 m²
Luxury Villa "Las Nubes" located in Sotogrande boasts a one-of-a-kind architectural design t…
€4,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 12
This fantastic and very modern villa located in Lower Sotogrande offers so many features tha…
€4,50M

