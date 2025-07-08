Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in Campo de Gibraltar, Spain

San Roque
30
Tarifa
21
16 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Fantastic Chalet of 213 m2/ (164 m2 useful) located in the residential zone the rate cuartón…
$615,054
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799,867
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Se vende un chalet adosado en Sotogrande con vistas al mar.  Tiene dos plantas con dos dormi…
$270,103
4 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
4 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in a quiet area, a few steps from Batall del Salado. It consists of a bedroom 4, ba…
$282,035
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Very bright central duplex a few steps from the beach and the Old Town. It consists of two …
$251,662
Villa 5 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
VILLA FOR SALE WITH A UNIQUE DESIGN IN SOTOGRANDE PLOT AREA: 2,872 m2. Contemporary (avant-…
$3,70M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Casa for sale in the town of Bologna. The property has two floors, a land of about 50 m2 and…
$810,008
3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
The new promotion of Ventura Homes apartments consists of 19 twin houses with a private gara…
$374,239
2 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
New promotion of Ventura Homes housing, consists of 19 housing attached with private garage …
$357,968
2 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Central attached to 95 m2 built. It is located a few steps from the center and the beach. …
$357,968
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
I sell a house in the heart of Tarify, ready to live. A unique house in the city according t…
$1,68M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
2 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
1.526 m2 plot with 57 m2 construction. The house has two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen-salon
$206,103
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
Villa 5 bedrooms in Algeciras, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Algeciras, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
FOR SALE CHALET IN RESIDENTIAL AREA Punta Carnero. The very wide and luminous housing enjoy …
$705,088
