Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Pionerskij
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pionerskij, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room house in Pionerskij, Russia
3 room house
Pionerskij, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
$295,037
Leave a request
3 room house in Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale 57 square meters in the property on a plot of 5.25 acres of land in Pionersko…
$92,199
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go