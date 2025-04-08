Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

2 room house in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell a residential house in Kikerino 80 km from St. Petersburg - direct message. The …
$76,611
2 room house in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Attention, cost down. I'll sell a nice cozy house in the village of Rogovitsy. The house is …
$35,984
4 room house in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell a winter house of 54.1m2 on a land plot of 14 acres. Volosovsky district, Kaliti…
$24,376
8 room house in Kikerino, Russia
8 room house
Kikerino, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
Affordable offer! The price is relevant until 30.04.2025. Three-bedroom apartment, located o…
$16,135
2 room house in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
I'll sell a nice cozy house in the village of Rogovitsy. The house is not large, warm with a…
$45,851
