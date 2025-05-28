Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Zelenogradsk
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zelenogradsk, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
Want to realize your dreams of a private house? Just the time. I will sell the house 83.5 sq…
$123,361
Leave a request
4 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Do you want to realize your dreams of a private home? It's about time. I will sell the House…
$159,497
Leave a request
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$267,904
Leave a request
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
A residential building is sold in Zelenogradsk, p Clinsovka, German construction, two -story…
$193,140
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$267,904
Leave a request
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
One of the popular life formats in the resort city on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or to…
$267,904
Leave a request
3 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Do you want to realize your dreams of a private home? It's about time. I will sell the House…
$98,439
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go