Houses for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

185 properties total found
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell 1/2 house in the center of Gorodets, with an individual gas boiler. The entrance…
$29,503
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a log house 34m2 and 1.5 hectares of land. Electricity 220W. There's a big lake …
$23,089
House in Bor, Russia
House
Bor, Russia
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
SNT Kolobok. Offer for connoisseurs of suburban real estate in a quiet, calm place. HO, loca…
$15,335
House in Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
House
Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 3
It is proposed for sale a magnificent mansion, embodied in stone in 2009, a real castle erec…
$269,371
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
I'll sell the cottage at SNT North. The 20m2 wooden house stands on concrete stilts. The roo…
$4,447
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a unique house in the village of Malaya Yelnya (20 min. to N. N…
$196,947
House in Pustyn, Russia
House
Pustyn, Russia
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a house in the center, the village of Pustin, Arzamas district in the Pustinsky …
$12,579
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale Townhaus in KP Baden -Baden with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and base. Your land p…
$134,153
House in Bogorodsky District, Russia
House
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
"Home corner for relaxation and hobbies: houses with the possibility of fishing in nature" L…
$131,281
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2x. This is a brick house of excellent quality on the shores of the Gorky Sea. T…
$102,302
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for a spacious home for your family next to a forest and a river near Nizhny Novgoro…
$60,103
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
I'll sell the house for repair or scrapping. Log house 35m2. The roof is covered with iron, …
$12,706
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is for sale, in residential condition, separate. The layout of the rooms is adjace…
$89,455
Townhouse in Bogorodsk, Russia
Townhouse
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse is sold, in the state of arrive and live, 1st floor joint bathroom, a living room,…
$95,297
House in Lukoyanov, Russia
House
Lukoyanov, Russia
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is for sale. "" Renovation is needed. "" Gas and lights pass by. A large plot of land
$10,165
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a townhouse in Afonino on East Street extreme compartment in a row of 8 pieces.Storey…
$114,356
House in Lahovo, Russia
House
Lahovo, Russia
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Trading a real buyer when viewing!. A great option for a large family!  House in the villag…
$141,039
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house 151.8 sq.m. on a plot of 12 acres in the village of Roika. Beautiful…
$125,792
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two -story house in the village of a breeding station is sold. The house is located o…
$130,711
House in Shatkovsky District, Russia
House
Shatkovsky District, Russia
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
In a unique place of the Nizhny Novgorod region near the city of Shatka, an unfinished brick…
$16,518
House in Lenkovo, Russia
House
Lenkovo, Russia
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
Pure sale! One adult owner! Own more than 3 years! The house is 61.4 sq.m., the land plot is…
$29,224
House in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
House
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Do you dream of your own place to relax at any time of the year? Then this option is for you…
$29,466
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the house in the Nizhny Novgorod district in the cottage village of Aleksandrovskaya …
$470,132
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
New house for sale is fully ready for living in winter and summer (land and house in the cit…
$107,876
Townhouse in Kstovsky District, Russia
Townhouse
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury apartment for sale in an elite townhouse! We offer you a unique opportunity to become…
$381,188
Villa in Kamenki, Russia
Villa
Kamenki, Russia
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
A new country house is sold, near Nizhny Novgorod, 17 km from the city, the village of Kamen…
$216,006
House in Arzamas, Russia
House
Arzamas, Russia
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 1
For lovers of relaxation away from the city!The capital house of a modern building in the vi…
$39,389
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhaus in the cottage village of Prague with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and a base with…
$164,546
House in Kotelnicy, Russia
House
Kotelnicy, Russia
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell 3-x. This is a brick house on the Gorky Sea, 250m, 4 rooms, a large kitchen, 2 b…
$120,709
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a house at 200m BC. Volga.  The house is log, five -walls, stands on a high brick f…
$24,142
